1931—2020

June M. (NEE: Garey) Mikrut, 88 of Lake Como, WI passed away peacefully at the Lakeland Healthcare Center in Elkhorn, WI on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

June was born on November 2, 1931 in Beloit, WI daughter of the late William and Alyce (Miethke) Garey. She was united in marriage to Stanley R. Mikrut on November 26, 1955 in Harvard, IL; he preceded her in death on December 28, 2016.

June and Stanley were longtime members of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI as well as owned and operated the Como Inn Tavern for 20 years. She worked for the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Lake Geneva Library for many years.

June was the loving sister of Karleen Baumann (Keith Schacht) McConnell, Gene (Betty) Garey and Ramond. Loving aunt of John (Cheryl) Mikrut, Diane (Gary) Cocroft, Janet Winters, Mary (Daniel) Lauderdale and Patti (Klaus) Aagaard. She is also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, other nieces, nephews and relatives and many friends.

A visitation was held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial was at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Mikrut family.