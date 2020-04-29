June R. Semon

She was born May 12, 1936 in Chicago, daughter of Louis and “Amazing” Grace Patterson Semon. She graduated from Lakeview High School, received her B.S. at DePaul University, and her M.S. in Physical Education from Northern Illinois University. She was a Physical Education teacher at Leyden High School for almost 35 years retiring in 1993. She was a Sponsor, a Head Coach, Student Leader; she spent 15 years at Camp Hickory in Volo, Il.; she was a Youth Director, VBS Director, and Adult Choir Director in 3 churches. She touched the hearts of her many students.