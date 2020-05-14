× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1946—2020

Justine “Dusty” M. Wolff, 74, Lake Geneva, WI. peacefully passed away May 3, 2020.

Born to the late Herbert and Martha (Anderson) Wolff, February 4, 1946 in Evanston, IL. Leaving her childhood home in Skokie IL. she settled in the Lake Geneva and Elkhorn, WI. areas.

She cherished her three children, cared deeply as a CNA and will be sorely missed by many.

Dusty is survived by her son, Dennis H. Murphy Jr., cousins and dear friends she considered family.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Christine M. Murphy, son Gregory

T. Murphy, and her brother Herbert Wolff Jr. Honoring her wishes, no services to be held.