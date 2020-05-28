× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1940—2020

Karen L. Maurina, 79 of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 20,

2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born September 15, 1940 in

Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Irving and Isabelle (Spalthoff) Hein. Karen was united in marriage to Wayne J. Maurina in 1964. Karen was member of St.

Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI. She worked for over 30 years as a florist at various grocery stores in our area. Karen was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Karen is survived by her two sons; Daniel “Danny” (Lanette) Maurina and David (Susan) Maurina, eight grandchildren; Bobby, Mitch, Tony, Megan, Nick, Amy,

Alexa and Allison, sister; JoAnn (John) Hebein and brother; Michael Hein. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne, and two sons, Robert “Bobby” and James “Jimmy”.

Karen was one of the kindest, most giving souls. She was rich in kindness, generosity and love for others. She will be missed by those she left behind.

A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held at a later date to be determined at

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com