July 12, 1932—January 26, 2020

LAKE GENEVA – Karin C. Hedlin, 87, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin surrounded by family.

Born July 12, 1932 in Chicago, IL preceded in death by her husband, John Long and her brother John Peter Hedlin. She’s the daughter of the late Herbert and Esther Hedlin of Rockford.

Karin received her B.A. Degree in Art and English from the University of Iowa, followed by graduate studies in Art Education. She attended one year at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts for Interior Design and the Publicity Club of Chicago with an emphasis in Public Relations. She was a professional member of A.S.I.D as well as associate member of IDS.

