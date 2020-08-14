Karl David Wolf, 44, of Darien, WI unexpectedly passed away to eternal life on July 13, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1976 in Wisconsin to Steven Wolf and Mary Davidson. Karl married Amanda Czarnecki in 2003, and they welcomed two daughters together before divorcing in 2018. He is survived by his parents, ex-wife, and three daughters: Holly Mohr (19), Savannah Wolf (18), and Madison Wolf (12). Karl is the brother of Jason Jimmerson and Debi Jimmerson, and is also survived by aunts, a cousin, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Karl worked for Bigelows Landscape at the time of his passing.

Karl’s daughters will fondly remember their father for teaching them to love softball, fishing, ATV riding, BMX racing, snowboarding, and skateboarding. Karl taught his daughters to be adventurous and fearless. Holly and Savannah could be found riding ATVs alongside their father as young as four and five years old. In his forties, Karl could still be found on a skateboard teaching his daughter Madison new tricks. Recognizing Madison’s talent for skateboarding, he designed and built her a top-notch skateboard ramp. The Wolf family’s daredevil spirit, however, meant frequent visits to the ER. Broken bones from skateboard falls and botched BMX bike tricks were common occurrences. Bones do not heal swiftly for a man in his forties, but Karl was well cared for during these periods of convalescence by his daughter Savannah who never left her father’s side. From tee-ball thru high school softball, Karl was actively involved in Savannah’s training and helped coach Tee-Ball, Elkhorn Recreational Fastpitch, Williams Bay Recreational Fastpitch, Janesville Recreational Fastpitch, and Fuzion Fastpitch.