LAKE GENEVA - Katharina Blechner, age 82, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

A visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, WI 53121 on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn.

Memorials can be made to the National Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/donate.

