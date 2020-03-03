Kathleen Fitzgerald Kocourek, 57, of Marshfield, Massachusetts and of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, passed away on February 27, 2020 at UW Madison Hospital in the company of her husband Michael, her daughter Gigi Olivia, and her five sisters.

Kathleen’s beautiful, irrepressible spirit cannot be put into mere words. She loved life, adventures, music, the ocean, travel, fresh flowers, the south of France, skiing, children, funny books, and most of all, people. Kath welcomed everyone into her life and cared deeply about those she knew and loved. Her friendships were for life and her generosity was unmatched. No matter how many years had passed, Kathleen was always thrilled to hear from a friend. Above all, Kathleen’s life’s joy was her daughter, Gigi, with whom she traveled the world and with whom shared her magical spirit.