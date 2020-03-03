July 6,1962—February 27, 2020
Kathleen Fitzgerald Kocourek, 57, of Marshfield, Massachusetts and of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, passed away on February 27, 2020 at UW Madison Hospital in the company of her husband Michael, her daughter Gigi Olivia, and her five sisters.
Kathleen was bornin Weymouth, Massachusetts to Donald and Catherine Fitzgerald the II.On August 7th, 2004 Kathleen was united into marriage to Michael Kocourek at Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Kathleen’s beautiful, irrepressible spirit cannot be put into mere words. She loved life, adventures, music, the ocean, travel, fresh flowers, the south of France, skiing, children, funny books, and most of all, people. Kath welcomed everyone into her life and cared deeply about those she knew and loved. Her friendships were for life and her generosity was unmatched. No matter how many years had passed, Kathleen was always thrilled to hear from a friend. Above all, Kathleen’s life’s joy was her daughter, Gigi, with whom she traveled the world and with whom shared her magical spirit.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Michael Kocourek, her beloved daughter, Gigi Olivia Dow, her mother, Catherine Fitzgerald, her brother Donald Fitzgerald, her sisters Maureen Milligan, Tymalyn James, Lisa Wright, Alison Kodjak, Jennifer Fitzgerald, her loving brothers-in-law, and 12 nieces and nephews who adored her.
Services for Kathleen will be held on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 5:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 North Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.Visitation will be held form 3:00pm till the time of service on March 7th.
In lieu of flowers, call people you haven’t talked to in a while just to let them know you love them.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting the Kocourek family.
DERRICK FUNERAL HOME
262-248-2031