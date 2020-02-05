September 17, 1925—January 27, 2020

Kenneth E. Kraft, 94, of Hebron, IL, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wauconda Health Care Center, Wauconda, IL with his son Kenneth and Susanne by his side.

He was born in Zenda, WI on September 17, 1925, a son of the late Florence (Karcher) and Ernest P. Kraft.

He was married to Viletta Landry on Aug. 5, 1948, in Richmond, IL and she passed away Jan. 27, 2016.

He was a graduate of Hebron High School in 1943 and was drafted into the U.S. Navy in May 1944 and served as a storekeeper V3 until discharge in June 1946.

He worked as a store manager at E. P. Kraft Feed Store Hebron, IL from 1946 until retiring in 1983. He then worked as rural mail carrier from 1984 until retiring in 1999.

He was a former member of Hebron Business Assoc. and served several years on the Hebron Township Board.

He was a member and past commander of Eugene Drill Post #606 in Hebron and served as McHenry County Commander. He was also a member of 40 and 8.