September 17, 1925—January 27, 2020
Kenneth E. Kraft, 94, of Hebron, IL, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wauconda Health Care Center, Wauconda, IL with his son Kenneth and Susanne by his side.
He was born in Zenda, WI on September 17, 1925, a son of the late Florence (Karcher) and Ernest P. Kraft.
He was married to Viletta Landry on Aug. 5, 1948, in Richmond, IL and she passed away Jan. 27, 2016.
He was a graduate of Hebron High School in 1943 and was drafted into the U.S. Navy in May 1944 and served as a storekeeper V3 until discharge in June 1946.
He worked as a store manager at E. P. Kraft Feed Store Hebron, IL from 1946 until retiring in 1983. He then worked as rural mail carrier from 1984 until retiring in 1999.
He was a former member of Hebron Business Assoc. and served several years on the Hebron Township Board.
He was a member and past commander of Eugene Drill Post #606 in Hebron and served as McHenry County Commander. He was also a member of 40 and 8.
Kenneth is survived by a son, Kenneth “Jim” (Susanne) Kraft Sr. of McHenry, IL; two grandchildren Kenneth “James” (Ellen) Kraft Jr and Allison (Robert) Zelinske; six great grandchildren Kenneth J. Kraft III, Sophie, Joseph and Katie Kraft and Madelyn and David Zelinske; a sister Lauretta (the late Michael) Wolfe of Rockford and a brother Ernest (Paula) Kraft of Delavan, WI; a sister-in-law Anita Landry of Richmond. He was preceded by a sister Mary (Leo) Austin.
Visitation will be Friday 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 9625 Main St, Hebron. Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home February 1, 2020 with Rev. Dr. James Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District 12302 IL. Route 173, PO Box 345 Hebron, IL 60034.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
