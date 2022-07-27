Jan. 11, 1941—July 19, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Kenneth L. Koehn, age 81, of Lake Geneva, WI died July 19, 2022. He was born in Genoa City, WI on January 11, 1941. The son of the late Herman and Ruth (Berger) Koehn.

Ken owned and operated K&M Appliance in Twin Lakes for many years.

In his early years he was a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He has been involved in many civic organizations over the years. He was a member of the Genoa City Lions Club, previously served as Village President for both Genoa City and Twin Lakes. He was a past member of the Lake Geneva and Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce. He also enjoyed woodworking and making wood canes.

Survived by his wife Dolores; father of: Greg (Shelly) Koehn, Cheryl (Dale) Otto, Kristyn (Brian) Skipper and Matthew (Sherry) Koehn; stepfather to: Rick (Karen) Koehn, Jim Katzenberg, Janet (Jimmy) Fry and Julie (Joe) Lois. Further survived by many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol.

Private family services will be held. Memorials in his name may be made to Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Rd., Genoa City, WI or the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, 3834 County Rd. A, Rosholt, WI 54473-9335, Attn: Lions Camp.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI is assisting the family.