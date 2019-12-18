Kent Lewis Byron

Kent worked as an electrician for many years taking over the family business, Geneva Lakes Electric. Upon retirement in 2011, he ventured to California to be closer to his daughter, granddaughter and younger sister. It was during this time that he found his true calling... as a grandfather. He also found love and was married on May 8, 2015. He and his wife, Melissa enjoyed caring for the grandchildren, taking care of their cats, dog and goat and traveling in their RV. He enjoyed spending time with his sisters and niece and nephews. He will be remembered by family and friends for his lifetime of humor and his always kind and gentle soul.