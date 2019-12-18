February 22, 1956—December 1, 2019
Kent Lewis Byron, 63, of Indio Hills, CA and formerly of Lake Geneva, WI passed away Sunday, Dec. 1st, 2019. He was born on Feb. 22, 1956, the son of Orien “Biz” Byron and Helen (Lewis) Byron. Kent graduated fromBadger High Schoolin Lake Geneva in 1974.
Kent worked as an electrician for many years taking over the family business, Geneva Lakes Electric. Upon retirement in 2011, he ventured to California to be closer to his daughter, granddaughter and younger sister. It was during this time that he found his true calling... as a grandfather. He also found love and was married on May 8, 2015. He and his wife, Melissa enjoyed caring for the grandchildren, taking care of their cats, dog and goat and traveling in their RV. He enjoyed spending time with his sisters and niece and nephews. He will be remembered by family and friends for his lifetime of humor and his always kind and gentle soul.
Kent is survived by his wife Melissa Byron; two daughters, Tara Byron and Tabitha (Menning) Stelter; and four grandchildren, Kyra Byron, Madison Brannen, Aurora Stelter and William Stelter. He is also survived by sisters Camille (Mark) Heusser and Lisa (Arturo) Sapida and a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Orien and Helen Byron.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Celebration on Wells from 12:00pm till 4:00pm on Saturday December 21, 2019.
