Kermit Bill

Kermit Lee Bill, 79, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples, FL.

Kermit was born on Feb. 4, 1940 to parents, Theron and Loretta Bill, in Elkhorn, WI. He grew up in Genoa City, WI, where he had an active childhood and remained until 1985, when he moved to Bonita Springs, FL, and joined his brother and sister-in-law at Pelican Wire Company in Naples, FL. Kermit was a long-time employee-owner at the wire company until his retirement five years ago.

Kermit was part of the last graduating class of Genoa City High School in 1958. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and married

Cheryl Davis, in Genoa City on May 16, 1964. Together they had two children, Susan and David.

Kermit had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. He was a loving and supportive father and most proud of his grandsons. He had a great love for family, friends, casinos, golf, and all things Green Bay. He was a passionate sports fan, following the Packers, Badgers, and racing of any kind...especially NASCAR, attending races all over the country.

Kermit is survived by his daughter, Susan Sheehan; son-in-law, Tom Sheehan; grandsons, Dane Sheehan and Austin Sheehan; his sister, Debrah Miller; sister-in-law, Theresa Bill; nephew, Ted (Lisa) Bill; nieces, Pam (Paul Ketterhagen) Miller, Holly (Scott) Kniss; cousin and best friend Benny (Joyce) Bill; goddaughters, Shannon (Tom) Franks and Tonya Bill; and many other cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, David Bill; brother, Larry Bill; nephew, Timothy Miller; brother-in-law, George Miller; and his parents, Theron and Loretta Bill.

Family and friends are invited to gather together in Kermit’s honor at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Fri., June 28 between 5-7pm; and in WI at Genoa City Veteran’s Memorial Park on Sun., July 7, for an open house and tree dedication between 11am-2pm.

The family is grateful to the staff and volunteers at Hospice House for their loving care and dedication to Kermit in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Avow, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105 or at www.avowcares.org.

Kermit also supported The Salvation Army — Naples; Harry Chapin Food Bank; and Humane Society Naples.