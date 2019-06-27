Kimberly Jean Audetat, age 57, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 12th 2019. She was born to Roger and Janice Schmelzer on July 4th, 1961 in Marshfield, WI. The family moved to Burlington, WI in 1969, where Kim would spend most of her childhood and eventually graduate from Burlington High School in 1979.

Kim obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences from the University of St. Francis in 1983 and worked as a dental hygienist at various dental offices around Southeast Wisconsin for nearly 35 years. One of her proudest accomplishments was earning her Master’s Degree in Career and Technical Education through UW-Stout in 2015, despite receiving treatment for a major illness at the time. After obtaining her Master’s, she worked for the Wisconsin Seal-a-Smile Program in Walworth County.

Kim met her husband, Vincent Audetat, in his hometown of Reedsburg, WI and they were married there on September 24th, 1988. They moved to Lake Geneva, WI in 1992 to raise their children and enjoy over 30 years of partnership. Kim loved to read, garden, cook, watch true crime TV shows, and spend time with her many friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Vince, children Lauren (Jeremy Ahrens) and Ben (Emily Lannon) Audetat, honorary granddaughter, Penelope Ahrens, mother, Janice Schmelzer, sisters Jackie O’Neill and Sue Hawley, and several beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her father Roger Schmelzer, brother Brian Schmelzer, uncle Donald Geiger, brothers-in-law Tom O’Neill, Mark Hawley, Steve Johnson, and Eugene Erdmann, and sister-in-law Donna Audetat.

Her family is holding a celebration of life for Kim on July 4th from 11am to 3pm at Mercantile Hall in Burlington, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider donating to the local charity The Time is Now at timeisnowtohelp.orgonate.

