Lauren Neal

LAKE GENEVA - It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Lauren Katherine Neal, 37. Lauren grew up in Winnetka, IL, and graduated from Lake Forest Academy. She received her BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was a member of Chi Omega.

After a year with AmeriCorps in Austin, TX, Lauren attended the University of Kansas, earning her MS. She served on the Alumni Advisory Board of Lake Forest Academy; the Lyric Young Professional Board of the Lyric Opera of Chicago; and was a Chi Omega Financial Advisor.

Lauren was a member of the Lake Geneva Country Club, a food blogger, White Sox fan, and always ready for a Disney World adventure. Her love of golf, tennis, softball, and sailing was born during family summers in Fontana, WI.

Deeply loved daughter of Susan Cellmer and Jeffrey Neal; beloved sister of: Kevin Neal and Brian (Jacqueline) Neal; loving aunt of: Caroline and Madelyn Neal and Jackson and Jameson Neal; cherished niece of: Dale (Christal) Neal and John (Cheryl) Neal. Lauren leaves behind heartbroken friends and her energetic Golden Retriever, George.

The private family service has been held. A public celebration of Lauren's life will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lauren may be made to Lake Forest Academy Advancement Department, 1500 W. Kennedy Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045 - www.classy.org/campaign/lauren-neal-memorial. Gifts made by check, payable to Lake Forest Academy and memo-ed in memory of Lauren Neal Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.