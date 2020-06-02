Lee Hair (Allen)

(Allen) Lee Hair, known to family and friends as Lee, aka “The Polish Prince,” passed away at home on May 8th due to complications from leukemia; he was 84 years old. An avid Cubs fan, Lee was born on Chicago’s North Side where, he’d say, “the doc stamped me as a Cubs fan as soon as I came out.” He grew up in Walworth, WI where he made lifelong friends Bob Rauland, Bob Voss and Freddie Merrick. Summers were spent on Lake Geneva, where he swam and fished and on occasion, “borrowed” one of the boats from the dock where he worked to impress one girl or another.

A 1954 graduate of Walworth High, Lee was described by Dale (Mac) McReynolds, Lee’s coach and mentor, as “one hell of a ballplayer.” And Mac would have known, as he was a scout for the Dodgers and Reds for many years. In fact, Lee actually tried out for the major leagues. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1958 with a BA in Industrial Arts, yet Lee’s love of drawing, baseball and fishing paled in comparison to his true love: Patricia Ann O’Hanlon from Lake Harriet, MN. Lee met Pat at a USO Christmas party the night before he shipped to Germany. Over the next two years, they exchanged hundreds of letters and became engaged even though they had only met once.The two married in 1961 and weary of the Midwest winters, they drove to California, eventually settling in Concord, to start their life together. Their daughter, Ginny was conceived en route. Lee taught woodshop at Valley View Intermediate in Pleasant Hill for over 30 years, where he made more lifelong friends, including Joe Noterangelo, Bill Tilson, Larry Andre, Arlen Curtis and many others. Despite the threat displayed by the 18”-high red routed wood letters that ran the distance of his shop, “He Who Thinks by the Inch, and Talks by the Yard, Shall be Moved by the Foot,” Lee was a popular teacher and took extra time with students to help them finish a project that they could be proud of.