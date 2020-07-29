1947—2020
Leo R. Host, 72, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva, died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor Nursing Home in Lake Geneva. Leo was born in Evanston, IL on October 14, 1947 the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Benz) Host. He had worked at several golf courses in the Lake Geneva area with his last place of work was at Grand Geneva Golf course in the summer and at the ski hill in the winter. He was known by many friends as “the Mayor” of Starbucks.
Leo is survived by: 2 brothers; Joh Host and Raymond T. Host Jr., and 2 sisters; Mary Ellen (John) James and Margo (Bill) Anderson.
Services for Leo will be held at a future date.Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Host family with arrangements. To sign the on-line guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
