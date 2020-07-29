Leo R. Host, 72, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva, died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor Nursing Home in Lake Geneva. Leo was born in Evanston, IL on October 14, 1947 the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Benz) Host. He had worked at several golf courses in the Lake Geneva area with his last place of work was at Grand Geneva Golf course in the summer and at the ski hill in the winter. He was known by many friends as “the Mayor” of Starbucks.