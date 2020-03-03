Leslie “Les” L. Malsch

Leslie L. “Les” Malsch, 80, a lifelong resident of the Lake Geneva area, passed away Thursday February 27, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center while under the care of the Aurora at Home Hospice team. He had fought a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey (PSP). Leslie Lewis Malsch was born at his family home in Lake Geneva on November 25, 1939 the son of the late Lewis and Winifred (Wilson) Malsch. Les graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the class of 1957. On April 1, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, Les was united in marriage to the former Pauline Binder. Les began his printing career as a partner in Graphic Printing, from there he opened a company of his own in Lake Geneva, Lakes Area Printers, where he and his wife ran the business for 20 years.