Linda Kautz
Oct. 16, 1938 — Oct 2, 2019
Linda Sue Kautz of Savoy, Illinois passed away October 2, 2019.
She was born October 16, 1938 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Robert and Leah Davis Kautz and raised in Spring Grove, Illinois and Genoa City, Wisconsin with her sister Marjorie and brothers Harold and Alan. She is survived by Alan.
Linda earned her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois and master's degree from the University of Illinois. She spent her career in schools and libraries in Illinois and Indiana.
She had four children, Robert Warth Jr., Susan (Alessandro) Gerini, Anne Warth, and Caroline (Chris) Stoner, and six grandchildren. All survive.
She treasured reading, world history, cooking, traveling, rock music, owls, horse riding, and watching british television. It was rare to find a topic about which she didn't have some knowledge.
She particularly enjoyed watching Jeopardy in her retirement and made sure she wouldn't miss it by setting her cellphone alarm at 4:20 every day. This made people laugh if they thought it was to remind her to do something else at that time.
Linda's courage and determination were apparent in all the obstacles she overcame. She will continue to inspire those who watched her fight to achieve whatever goal she had.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Heyworth, Illinois Library.