Nov. 30, 1947—July 3, 2022

CHAMPAIGN, IL—Linda Parsons O’Hare, age 74, passed away at her home on July 3, 2022 surrounded by family in Champaign, IL. Born to Wayne and Silvetta Parsons, she was the second of three daughters. Linda graduated from The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1972 with a degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, of which she stayed an active member throughout her life. Linda then went on to obtain her MBA from The Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 1984 from Northwestern University. She was a trailblazer in her field, co-founding The Bridge Organization – a successful consulting firm in Chicago.

A true business minded individual, she belonged to The Chicago Network, The Chicago Finance Exchange, The Economic Club of Chicago, The Executive Club of Chicago, The University Club and the National Association of Women Business Owners.

A life long love of horses was a true passion for Linnie – particularly Arabian Horses, of which she owned several. She enjoyed riding with friends and was an award winning Show Horsewoman on the Dressage circuit. Linda retired to Lake Geneva, WI which is where she considered her home and had a wonderful community of friends who she loved dearly, several of whom became family. Linnie was an avid Illinois and Bears fan, gourmet chef and consummate hostess to her neighbors, friends and her beloved family. Those who knew Linnie will remember her by her sharp wit, her intelligence and her appreciation of Johnnie Walker Red and Coke-A-Cola (not together).

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Silvetta Parsons and her older sister, Glenda Kay Parsons, as well as infant brother Billy Mack. She is survived by her sister Debra Parsons Mooney; nieces: Rachael (Jason), Molly (Jesse), Caitlyn (Cody), Brenna (Ron), Elizabeth (Andres), Katie; and nephew Scott and their families – all of whom will miss her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Williams Bay on July 27, 2022 at Pier 290 from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. before heading home to Eldorado to be with her parents, her sister Kay and her adored dog, Max, where a private burial will take place.