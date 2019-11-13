Lois Elvin

She was born March 31, 1934 in Britt, Iowa to Herman and Caroline Nuehring. She was married to Kenneth Elvin March 4, 1955.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings Arthur, Eugene, Harold, and Dorothy. Lois is survived by her husband Kenneth, her siblings Mildred, Janice and Ronald. Also surviving are her children Marc, Scott, Kent, Ross, Patricia, and Susan. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren.