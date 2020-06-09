× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

1931—2020

Lois G. Gilfoy, of Fontana, was born April 22, 1931 in Chicago to Howard J. and Dorothy (Unterschuetz) Schick. She peacefully passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home.

Lois’ legacy includes her 8 children; Cathy (Hally) Juell, Deborah (Rick) Martin, Robin (John) Gilfoy, Terry (Diane) Gilfoy, Susan (Joe) Wawrzaszek, Dan (Connie) Gilfoy, Sheri (Frank) Oliva, and Peggy (Marc) Jensen; 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Leo Gilfoy, and grandson Jerome.

Lois was an avid reader and gardener and as the founder of Sweeney’s Pub in Walworth she enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family, with an Old Fashioned cocktail in her hand.

To honor Lois, the family asks you to raise your glass in a toast to her. Cheers Lois and thanks for the memories. We love you more mom. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171