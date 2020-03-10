Lori A. Arndt

July 7, 1962—March 5, 2020

Lori A. Arndt, age 57 of Farmington Hills, Michigan and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away March 5, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Don for 38 years. Loving mother of Kara and Ryan. Cherished daughter of Lois and the late Harvey Handel. Dear sister of Harvey (Cindy) Handel Jr., Rose (Doug) Leedle, Charlie (Debbie) Handel and John (Barb) Handel.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Karmanos Cancer Institute in care of Lori Arndt/ Kara’s Krusaders. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

