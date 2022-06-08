March 16, 1931—May 21, 2022

ANTIOCH—Louis W. Koehn, Jr., 91, of Antioch, IL, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Elkhorn, WI.

He was born in Burlington, WI on March 16, 1931, a son of the late Louis and Mildred (Coulman) Koehn, Sr.

He was married to Mary Dechant on July 5, 1985, in Richmond, IL. He previously was married to Joan Strecker on Aug. 9, 1952 in Whitewater, WI and she died May 15, 1982.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, where he volunteered his services for maintenance for many years.

Louis was one of only four students to graduate from Genoa City High School in 1949, all boys! He loved to play baseball, boating, motorcycles and cars.

He served in the U.S. Marines as a SGT in the Korean War from Aug. 1951 to Aug. 1953.

He worked as a carpenter at A.N. May Builders in Richmond, IL, for 36 years, then worked for Arvidson Pools for several years.

Louis is survived by his wife Mary; three daughters: Kathryn (Ronald) Pulera, of Appleton, WI, Debbie (Dave) Oelert, of Richmond, IL, Cheryl (Jeff) Darling, of Lake Geneva, WI; sister Jackie (Doug) Rathbun of Rhinelander, WI; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. Sat., June 11, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, IL, with Pastor Andy Tyrrell officiating. Military honors will follow the Celebration of Life service.

Inurnment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City, WI.

