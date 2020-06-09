Lowell Watkins

Lowell was born in Bismarck, ND in 1937. Early school years were spent in New Orleans and Tyler, TX before moving to Madison, WI in 1947. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1955 after which he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned his degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration. He joined the Army ROTC while at the University of Wisconsin and received an Honorable Discharge in 1966.

After graduation from the UW he started working for Hevi-Duty Electric Company in Watertown, WI. He met his wife Kathleen (O’Keefe) Watkins and they were married on March 7, 1964. Shortly after marrying, Lowell was transferred to the company facility that later became General Signal in Lake Geneva where he became plant manager and spend his 35 year career. Home became Delavan, WI where Lowell and Kathy raised their family. He was fiercely committed to the success of the plant in Lake Geneva, and to the people that worked there. In 1996, Lowell retired from General Signal looking forward to traveling around the United States, always preferring to take the scenic route. In 2002, he started to spending winters in Tucson, AZ where he relocated permanently following his wife’s death in 2015.