1937—2020
Lowell Watkins of Delavan, WI, loving father, grandfather, and brother passed away Saturday evening, May 30th in Tucson, AZ at age 83.
Lowell was born in Bismarck, ND in 1937. Early school years were spent in New Orleans and Tyler, TX before moving to Madison, WI in 1947. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1955 after which he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned his degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration. He joined the Army ROTC while at the University of Wisconsin and received an Honorable Discharge in 1966.
After graduation from the UW he started working for Hevi-Duty Electric Company in Watertown, WI. He met his wife Kathleen (O’Keefe) Watkins and they were married on March 7, 1964. Shortly after marrying, Lowell was transferred to the company facility that later became General Signal in Lake Geneva where he became plant manager and spend his 35 year career. Home became Delavan, WI where Lowell and Kathy raised their family. He was fiercely committed to the success of the plant in Lake Geneva, and to the people that worked there. In 1996, Lowell retired from General Signal looking forward to traveling around the United States, always preferring to take the scenic route. In 2002, he started to spending winters in Tucson, AZ where he relocated permanently following his wife’s death in 2015.
Lowell was an avid sports fan and enjoyed sports including fishing, baseball, and basketball from a young age. He actively participated in the sporting activities of his children, very rarely missing a game or meet. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, playing card games including bridge, cribbage, and euchre, and attending sporting events particularly the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. He was a Wisconsin Badger Football season ticket holder for many years and enjoyed attending games with dear friends on Saturdays in the fall.
Lowell started attending services at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church shortly after moving to Delavan, and for many years was an Elder in the church. He was proud of his role in building the school there.
He is survived by; his daughter Jennifer Watkins and her wife Amanda Simpson of Alexandria, VA; his son Brent Watkins, his wife Jennifer Dobyns Watkins, and his two grandchildren Reilly and Katherine of Tucson; and his sister Arlys Caslavka and her husband Curt of Middleton, WI. He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen (O’Keefe); mother Agnes and father Elbert of Madison, WI.
Respecting social distancing guidance, a very small family service will be held at Bring’s Broadway Chapel in Tucson on Tuesday, June 9th. The burial will take place following the service at East Lawn Palm Cemetery.
He was a truly generous and supportive, husband, father, grandfather, brother, leader and friend. Throughout his life he was committed to supporting the people he worked with, enjoying adventures with friends and family, and cheering on his favorite sports teams. In lieu of gifts, please honor his memory with a donation to your favorite charity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.