LuAnne Pearce

Nov. 10, 1956 - May 23, 2022

WALWORTH - LuAnne Pearce was born November 10, 1956 in Belvidere, IL to Forest and Frances (Forward) Teer. She passed away peacefully, early Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home, with her family at her side.

LuAnne was a special lady, always thinking of others before herself, she will be greatly missed by her countless friends and family members. Lu was a member of Immanuel UCC Church in Walworth, she was the one who brought up the idea for the church to have their annual, successful Turkey Dinner. She was also quite involved with the Big Foot's Lion's Club Lobster Boil/Steak Fry.

Lu loved to bake, especially at Christmas time, baking thousands of cookies, giving them to relatives and friends. LuAnne worked in the Medical Records Department of MercyHealth Walworth for 25 years. She loved camping at Hidden Valley with her family and many friends, for the last 25 years. She also loved traveling to Florida with her husband, Andy every year, where she met many friends from all over the country.

Lu loved children and would always go out of her way to give clothes, shoes, coats, or Christmas gifts to any child in need. Her proudest accomplishments are her children: Kathryn, who is a High School Teacher and Daniel a Financial Advisor.

LuAnne is survived by her husband of 29 years, Anders Pearce; her children: Kathryn Pearce and Daniel Pearce; sisters: Carol Levoy, Kathy (Dave) Grzenia; brother Joseph (Eva) Hamblock; brother-in-law Ron Berge; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Patricia and Shirley.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Immanuel UCC Church of Walworth, 111 Fremont St., Walworth.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be given in LuAnne's memory to Immanuel UCC Church, Big Foot Lions Club, or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.