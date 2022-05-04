Lucy (Emery) Tucker Otzen

1943-2022

KEY LARGO, FL—A Remembrance and Celebration of Life. We mourn the loss of her passing away but grateful it was peaceful surrounded by her family. Lucy passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:01 AM at our Key Largo home.

Interment will be at a later date with her family at Graceland Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Lucy will be remembered by those who knew her as a peaceful loving person who contributed so much to the many things that she was passionate about.

Lucy was born on January 25, 1943, in Detroit MI, the daughter of Edward Wilder Emery and Joan (Wilder) Emery.

Lucy is survived by her loving husband Karl G. Otzen; and children: Liza Emery Gianares (Jeffrey), and Leigh Wilder Otzen (Kelly); and grandchildren: Harrison Gianares, Tucker Gianares, Briggs Otzen, and Emery Otzen; and her brother William H. Emery (Bonnie). She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joan Wilder Lammers and brother Edward Wilder Emery, Jr.

Lucy offers special thanks to her friends and associates at CLCM who did so much to help keep her life orderly. To her doctors and caregivers at both Lake Geneva and Key Largo, Lucy will be forever grateful. Dr. Richard Baxley, Dr. Andrew Meyer, Mira Bedo, Shelley Fleming, Debbie Hobbs, Marsha Joyce, Sherri Jutz, Annette De Oca, Nancy Roth, and Karen Smith. Thank you for keeping me safe and comfortable in all my health challenges that we all faced together.

At a later date this Summer a Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to one of the following: Holiday Home Camp, Lake Geneva Fresh Air Association, PO Box 10, Williams Bay, WI 53191, Latin School of Chicago, 59 W. North Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610, The Geneva Area Foundation Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, Lake Geneva Garden Club Foundation, Inc., 326 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI. 53147.