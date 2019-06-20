Lyle R. Vail age 95 of Fontana, WI. died June 11, 2019. He was born in Decatur, Michigan on December 29, 1923.

The son of the late Harold and Beth (Root) Vail. On September 28, 1946 in Sharon, WI he was united in marriage to Winnifred Bolton who preceded him in death. Lyle was the past owner of Vail’s Midway Garage in Fontana, WI.

During his life he was a past member of the Harvard Moose Lodge #1289. He enjoyed gardening and going on road trips and was known to study the maps thoroughly on the trip.

He is survived by his three children: Robert (Cindy Wilinski) Vail, Cindy Vail- Battisti and Cecelia (Thomas) Perry. Grandfather of Tanya (Dan) Butke, Jeremy (Trisha) Vail, Nick (Julia) Vail and Michael (Jamie) Vail. Great Grandfather of: Gage, Ben, Alex, Oliver, Landen, Elliott, Wyatt, Addie, Lewis, Finn, Brandon, Owen and Quinn. Brother to Lorain Haugen, Lucy Beam, Gene Vail and Janice Palzkill.

He was preceded in death by his wife Winnifred, Brother Lewis Vail and son-in-law Jim Battisti.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Roselawn Memory Gardens 3045 WI-67 Lake Geneva, WI. 53147.

The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 11:00AM in the chapel at the cemetery. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI. Is assisting the family.