Mac L. Krohn

Nov. 15, 1939 — June 25, 2019

Mac L. Krohn age 79, of Lake Geneva, WI, after a brief illness peacefully passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Mac was born on November 15, 1939, to Rudolph and Katherine (Flemming) Krohn. In 1944 after his mother passed Mac was raised by his Uncle George and Aunt Della Flemming. He grew up in the Powers Lake/Lake Geneva area. He attended Lake Geneva High School was a member of the Class of 1958.

On December 2, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Michaelis at the Lutheran church in Slades Corners, WI. They later divorced.

Mac began his life-long love of fixing and repairing vehicles while working on tractors in high school. After high school he began working at Otto’s Service station in Lake Geneva. It was during this time Mac began his love of racing modifieds. Working with his brother Del at Otto’s they decided to venture out on their own and began operating the Standard Station on Main St. then on to the newly built Sinclair/Arco station at the entrance of the Playboy club on highway 50.

It was in June of 1977 that Mac decided to concentrate on repairing cars and operating his own towing service. With the help of family and friends, he started building his own shop on highway 36 north.

Mac was known to many in the community as “Mr. Fix-it.” If he couldn’t repair or fix it, the item was deemed unrepairable. Mac volunteered on the Lake Geneva Fire Department for over 15 years. He was instrumental in the department being one of the first in the area to get the Jaws of Life.

In his retirement years he kept busy with many interests and projects. He loved watching the Packers and NASCAR.

Mac is survived his four children: Steven, Concord, NC, Sandra Anderson, Katy, TX, Kristine (Joe) Lefko and Michael of Elkhorn, WI. His grandchildren Andrew, Kyle, Adam, Ryan, Evan, Aaron and Arik. His great grandson Carter. His sister Delores Cash, East Troy, WI. Sister-in-law Arlene Krohn, Lake Geneva, WI. Special cousin/older brother Robert Flemming, Lake Geneva, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Katherine, his Uncle George and Aunt Della Flemming, his sisters Marion Weyrough, Esther Miller, Mary Katherine Cash, brothers Delbert and infant brother Robert. Mac was a mentor to many, especially those who loved repairing cars. He had the heart of gold and would help anyone out. He will be missed.

A Visitation was held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Krohn family.