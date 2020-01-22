Major Thomas “Tom” A. Stafslien

Tom served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps from 1981 to 2001 retiring with the rank of Major. He began as a Field Artillery Officer based at Camp Lejeune, NC and was deployed twice to Beirut, Lebanon, the last of which deployments provided security for search and recovery operations following the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks there. After returning to the U.S., Tom was transferred to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at San Diego, CA and served as a Series and Company Commander in enlisted recruit training, aka, Marine Corps boot camp. After MCRD, Tom attended law school at the University of Wisconsin through the Marine Corps' Excess Leave Program, attended the Naval Justice School at Newport, RI, and thereafter, served as a Marine Corps Judge Advocate based at Camp Pendleton, CA, where he practiced criminal law. As Tom progressed through his military career he also served as the Staff Secretary for the Commanding General, 1st Marine Division, and as the Staff Judge Advocate for the 1st Force Service Support Group. Tom later received an L.L.M. in Military Law from the Judge Advocate General's School of the Army in Charlottesville, VA, and finished his Marine Corps career as the Officer in Charge of the Legal Assistance Center at Camp Pendleton, one of the largest such offices in the Marine Corps. He earned numerous medals and commendations during his distinguished career. The patriotism he learned in the Marine Corps never left him as friends and family will attest. He was an exemplary Marine, and a role model to all with whom he served.