March 22, 1932—Dec. 1, 2021

WHEAT RIDGE, CO—Margaret “Marge” Wilmes passed away peacefully at her home in Wheat Ridge, CO, on December 1, 2021, at the age of 89.

Marge was born on March 22, 1932, in Swartz Creek, MI, to Robert and Bertha Lena Louise Frieda (Hoelscher) Burkley. She was the second of four children: older brother, Carl (Martha) Burkley; younger siblings, Roberta (Bill) Randall and Melvin (Joyce) Burkley. She was an active girl, spending her days outside climbing trees, exploring with her brother, Carl, and friends from nearby farms. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and Lutheran high school.

As a young woman, she received her Associate Degree in Nursing at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She worked with polio, neurology and pediatric patients at the University Hospitals of Michigan and Wisconsin. She was an active member of the University Lutheran Chapel in Ann Arbor. She enjoyed skiing and made trips to Colorado, skiing at Vail the first year it opened.

While on a trip to visit her family in Germany, she met Raymond Arthur Wilmes. They were married on February 27, 1965, in Ann Arbor. After their marriage, they lived for a brief time in Des Plaines, IL, then lived most of their married life in Genoa City, WI.

Marge was a prolific gardener and member of the Genoa City Garden Club. She enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her young children and quilts later in life. She was active in the community and in her children’s lives, serving as a member of the Brookwood School Board, homeroom mom, Girl Pioneer leader at church, driving her children to piano lessons, Cub Scouts, baseball practice, swimming lessons and lawn-mowing jobs. She continued her work in nursing at Burlington Hospital, Lakeland Nursing Home and as Director of the Genoa City Retirement Home. She went back to school and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1990, at the age of 58.

Family was very important to her and she had a great passion for genealogy. She stayed in close contact with her family including many aunts, uncles and cousins in Germany. She enjoyed travelling, camping with family and friends, flying to Germany and to Alaska to visit her son.

In retirement, she loved to spend time at her cottage on the Mississippi River. After her husband passed away, she spent summers at “The River” and winters in Wheat Ridge, CO, to be near her grandchildren. When the annual drive to and from Wisconsin became too much for her, she spent her remaining years in Colorado.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi (John) Geisz; and grandchildren: Will, Joe (Madelyn), Anne and Charlie; her son, Kelly (Brenda) Wilmes; her sister, Roberta; sister-in-law, Joyce; many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. We will miss her spark, sass, energy and humor but are comforted, knowing she led a full life and is at peace with her Savior.

A memorial service for Marge will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva, WI, 53147, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a committal at Hillside Cemetery, N. Carter St., Genoa City, WI, 53128.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 12021 Northhaven Circle, Thornton, CO, 80241.