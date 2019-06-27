Margit V. Erickson was born September 9, 1928 in Elmhurst, Illinois to Karl Arthur and Elsa H. (Hillenborg) Anderson. She passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Golden Years of Walworth.

Margit graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Elmhurst College, and Northwestern University. She was a speech correction teacher in the Hinsdale, Illinois school system for 19 years and was active in various education associations. Margit then married the love of her life, Gilbert, and moved to the Walworth area. She was active in community and church activities for many years. Margit enjoyed traveling with her family, celebrating her Swedish heritage, and needlepoint / sewing / crocheting.

Margit is survived by her son David G. (Kay) Erickson; step-granddaughter Teresa Hagan; step-great grandchildren Jaiden and Keira Koo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gilbert.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Burial will be later that day at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either the Salvation Army, 5550 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 or The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201-3698

For more information call the funeral home at 262-275-2171