Marguerite J. “Marge” Klein, 81, of Genoa City, (Powers Lake) died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her home. Visitation was held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave in Twin Lakes. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com.