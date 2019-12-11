November 20, 1930—December 7, 2019
Marie J. Czerwinski (Szafranski) born November 20, 1930, passed peacefully December 7, 2019.
Loving wife of Ed Czerwinski and sister of Chester Szafranski. Mother of Anne (Dan) Czerwinski- Janikowski, Edward (Lori) Czerwinski and Tony Czerwinski (Deceased). Also survived by 6 Grand Children, 3 Great Grandchildren family and friends. Marie was an exceptional leader in work (Avon, DeVry, Hughes Optical Products), family and charity.
Marie loved to travel and polka dance. Marie lived a full life and made the world a better place.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Schielka Funeral Home (7710 W. Addison St, Chicago) with a funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St Priscilla Church (6949 W. Addison St, Chicago). In lieu of flowers/gifts, donations can be made to Misericordia, American Cancer Society or St Priscilla Church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.