Marie J. Czerwinski (Szafranski)

Loving wife of Ed Czerwinski and sister of Chester Szafranski. Mother of Anne (Dan) Czerwinski- Janikowski, Edward (Lori) Czerwinski and Tony Czerwinski (Deceased). Also survived by 6 Grand Children, 3 Great Grandchildren family and friends. Marie was an exceptional leader in work (Avon, DeVry, Hughes Optical Products), family and charity.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Schielka Funeral Home (7710 W. Addison St, Chicago) with a funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St Priscilla Church (6949 W. Addison St, Chicago). In lieu of flowers/gifts, donations can be made to Misericordia, American Cancer Society or St Priscilla Church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.