Marilynn Dyer

July 10, 1942 — Aug. 19, 2019
Marilynn Louise Dyer, age 77, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on July 10, 1942, to Lyle W. Ruehlman and Reva June (Schacht) Ruehlman and grew up in Hebron, IL, with her older sister, Nancy, and younger brother, Denny. She spent many happy days riding her horse, Jiggs, down the country lanes and lush meadows near her home.
She graduated from Alden Hebron High School in 1960, after being selected as Prom Queen during her Junior year. She spent the summer of 1961 working in Lake Geneva as a waitress and met her future husband, Jim, at Big Foot Beach on July 4. She attended Ferris University in Big Rapids, Michigan, and graduated with a degree in Cosmetology in 1962.
Marilynn and Jim were married on June 15, 1963 and spent 56 wonderful years together. She was a devoted wife and mother to their children and an adoring grandmother. Marilynn was a kind and extremely thoughtful lady who loved spending time shopping for family and friends. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other special event and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Marilynn was Jim’s silent partner for many years, enabling him to build their successful businesses. Over the years they traveled the world together and gathered international friendships. Marilynn had a great sense of humor and her smile would light up any room.
Her childhood love of horses led the family to many incredible experiences. Marilynn started Dyer Arabians, which allowed her to breed and nurture her beloved animals. She passed on her love of horses to her daughter and granddaughter and was rewarded in many ways as she and Jim traveled extensively in support of their granddaughter’s equestrian achievements.
Marilynn was an ardent country music fan and through her volunteer work at various country festivals, she became personal and long-time friends with many of the artists. If a country music event of any type was in the area, Marilynn would either be backstage or in the front row enthusiastically singing along.
Her interest in music extended in many directions and she enjoyed attending local events at the Belfry Theatre, the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra and Music by the Lake. Marilynn was also an excellent dancer and whether the music was ballroom, country, rock or swing, she and Jim were often the center of attention at weddings and other special events.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim and their three children; Todd Dyer, Troy Dyer of Lake Geneva and Tiffany (Carl) Grosspietsch, of Cross Plains, WI, and thirteen grandchildren; Ellie Grosspietsch, William Grosspietsch, James Grosspietsch, Rachel Dyer, Nathan Dyer, August Bloom, James J. Dyer, Jordon Dyer, Jacob Dyer, Nicole Dyer, Kaiser Dyer, Hailey Dyer and Noel Dyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister, her niece, Jennafer Ruehlman and her granddaughter, Jessica Dyer.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 , at Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lake Geneva. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family would greatly appreciate donations in Marilynn’s name to: The Time is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.
