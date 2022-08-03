Aug. 8, 1933—July 17, 2022

SHARON—Marjorie A. Lipinsky was born August 8, 1933 in Libertyville, IL to Herman and Margaret (Baur) Salzman. She passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva.

Margie was a very kind and considerate person. In her younger years, she loved to travel and work at auctions.

Margie is survived by her husband Ron Lipinsky, whom she married on November 5, 1955; her children: Mike Lipinsky, Sue (Barry) Walstra, Karen Lipinsky (Tony Apuzzo), and Julie (Jim) Ekman; grandchildren: Ryan (Paige) Walstra, Amy Walstra, Dakota (Morgan) Ekman, and Makena Ekman; great-grandsons: Oliver and Blake; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Shirley (Larry) Dhom and Jean (Lenny) Reeb; as well as her brother Bob (Phyllis) Salzman.

Services were private.

The family would like to thank Golden Years of Walworth for their amazing care over the past 12 1/2 years. Also, a special thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice.

Mom’s goal in life was to go to heaven. SHE MADE IT!

