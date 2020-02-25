July 8, 1923—December 27, 2019

Marlene Jeanette Faivre, 96, went Home to be with our Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019 at the Gardens at Ridgestone, Elkhorn WI. She was born to Clifford and Doris (Powell) Huntley on July 8th, 1923 on the family farm near LaValle, WI.

She grew up on that farm with her parents and her aunt and uncle in a large duplex home. She and her mother spent many enjoyable days together where she learned all about cooking delicious meals, canning vegetables and, her very favorite, baking cookies, cakes, and pies. But her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls topped them all!

She attended a one room school, Pleasant View, for all eight grades where she often had to walk through rain, mud, sleet or snow in order to get there. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1941. After graduation she worked at the J.C. Penny store in Reedsburg until her marriage.

Marlene married Francis (Charlie) Faivre on June 20, 1942 on her parents’ farm. They then took up residence on the Faivre farm in Wigwam Valley outside of Ironton, WI. They were happily married for 71 years until his death in 2013.