July 8, 1923—December 27, 2019
Marlene Jeanette Faivre, 96, went Home to be with our Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019 at the Gardens at Ridgestone, Elkhorn WI. She was born to Clifford and Doris (Powell) Huntley on July 8th, 1923 on the family farm near LaValle, WI.
She grew up on that farm with her parents and her aunt and uncle in a large duplex home. She and her mother spent many enjoyable days together where she learned all about cooking delicious meals, canning vegetables and, her very favorite, baking cookies, cakes, and pies. But her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls topped them all!
She attended a one room school, Pleasant View, for all eight grades where she often had to walk through rain, mud, sleet or snow in order to get there. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1941. After graduation she worked at the J.C. Penny store in Reedsburg until her marriage.
Marlene married Francis (Charlie) Faivre on June 20, 1942 on her parents’ farm. They then took up residence on the Faivre farm in Wigwam Valley outside of Ironton, WI. They were happily married for 71 years until his death in 2013.
In 1945, Marlene’s moving adventures began. From the Ironton farm they moved to Lake Geneva, WI in 1945. Her husband was hired by Bates and Rogers Construction Corp, Chicago, and for the next many years moved to numerous states throughout the midwest and east until his retirement in 1978 when they settled in Burlington, WI. Marlene was a part of the Grace Church family in Burlington.
Marlene is survived by her son James, Chino Valley, AZ and daughter Patti Hall (Richard) Rochester, WI, granddaughter Michelle, Hawaii, and great granddaughter Marisa, California.
We would like to thank Ridgestone Terrace & The Gardens at Ridgestone, Elkhorn, and also Aurora at Home Hospice Care for all the wonderful and loving care given during her time of need. Throughout all of her medical issues she maintained her positive attitude, relying on the Lord to see her through each day. Her smile, love for others and her spunk will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
A visitationelebration of Marlene’s life will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday February 28, 2020 at Haase Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. A Memorial Service will be held in Reedsburg, WI, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Marlene’s name to Aurora at Home Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Association.