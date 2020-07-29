Martin "Bub" Hansen Jr.

1930 - 2020

Bub, one of Lake Geneva's finest, owned Bub's Broadway Service Station in Lake Geneva from 1958-1998. He had dedicated customers that he always went above and beyond for by not only doing perfect repairs on their vehicles, but by returning their vehicle when it was sparkling clean.

After he retired in 1998 it only meant more time for family, which was a priority for Bub. All of his grandchildren have special memories with him making big breakfasts before school and driving each one to school in his truck. While those rides to school were special, nothing compared to the Christmas Morning ride Grandpa would take with his grandsons before brunch every year. Bub had a great memory and his storytelling skills of his childhood would have you mesmerized. Hearing stories of his childhood would make you believe that if you work hard and have faith, you can truly turn your life around. That is exactly how he instilled hard work in all of his children and grandchildren.