Martin "Bub" Hansen Jr.
1930 - 2020
Bub, one of Lake Geneva's finest, owned Bub's Broadway Service Station in Lake Geneva from 1958-1998. He had dedicated customers that he always went above and beyond for by not only doing perfect repairs on their vehicles, but by returning their vehicle when it was sparkling clean.
After he retired in 1998 it only meant more time for family, which was a priority for Bub. All of his grandchildren have special memories with him making big breakfasts before school and driving each one to school in his truck. While those rides to school were special, nothing compared to the Christmas Morning ride Grandpa would take with his grandsons before brunch every year. Bub had a great memory and his storytelling skills of his childhood would have you mesmerized. Hearing stories of his childhood would make you believe that if you work hard and have faith, you can truly turn your life around. That is exactly how he instilled hard work in all of his children and grandchildren.
Bub also loved hunting with his sons, daughters-in-law, grandsons, grand daughter, and great grandson at The Big Farm and fishing in Lake Geneva with family and friends. He had an impressive garden and he loved to share his produce, that is everything his wife didn't pickle for him. His garden was proudly topped off with his beautiful phlox, which he loved giving to Dena or his chosen child or grandchild that day. Bub was known for his generosity, work ethic and jokes (that he always laughed at first).
Only a great woman by Bub's side could help him create such a beautiful, large and united family. Bub loved his wife Dena, cherished her and desired to always give her the best, which she deserved. Even after 67 years of marriage, he would make her smile like they were newlyweds.
Though he fought in the Korean War, owned a successful business, hunted bucks and caught big fish, none of this is amongst his biggest achievements. Bub's biggest achievement, that he was most proud of, was his family. His beautiful wife, hardworking children, loving grandchildren and all of his great grandchildren brought him so much joy. He loved his family and was proud of each one of them. His family was beyond blessed to have him in their life.
Bub Wasa member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pell Lake. He also was a member of Frank Kresen American Legion Post #24. He was a member of the Fagowee Club and Walworth County Pheasants forever. Bub was an avid Green Packers fan.
Bub is survived by: Dena, his wife of 67years, 4 children; Roxanne (Terry) Krohn,Mark (Trudy) Hansen, Valorie Hansen, and Stacy (Mario) Camalieri all of Lake Geneva. He was preceded in death by a son Martin (Peggy Cardiff) Hansen III. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Leah, Nicholas, Lucas, Holly, Rachel, Kelsey, Kori, Kaitlyn and Angelo, 16.5 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters; Alma Tallent of Lake Geneva and Mary DeHaan of Scofield, WI. He also was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Robert, Norman and Bernie
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation to the Trinity Lutheran Church to the food pantry. A link has been provided below.
A visitation will be held for Bub on Wednesday July 29th, 2020 from 3:00pm till 6:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Please follow all social distancing guidelines and a facemask is recommended to wear.
