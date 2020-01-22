November 13, 1930—January 14, 2020

Mary Ann Hobbs, 89, originally from Lake Geneva, and currently residing at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn.

Mary Ann was born in Williams Bay, Wisconsin on November 13th, 1930.Her parents were Michael and Anna Ambrose.Mary Ann had 2 brothers, Mike and Frank.She graduated from Williams Bay High School and continued on to the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On September 15, 1951 Mary Ann was married to Lawrence Hobbs.Larry preceded her in death on August 22, 2002 after 50 years of marriage.

Mary Ann was a loving mother, talented artist, seamstress and homemaker.She returned to the workforce and joined the team that would become The Supply Corporation.She enjoyed her work and her fellow employees who became lifelong friends.

Mary Ann enjoyed skiing in her early years and loved to be outdoors.She and Larry also shared an interest in Golfing.

Mary Ann’s home has been Vintage on the Ponds of Delavan for several years where she had many treasured friends.

