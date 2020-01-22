November 13, 1930—January 14, 2020
Mary Ann Hobbs, 89, originally from Lake Geneva, and currently residing at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn.
Mary Ann was born in Williams Bay, Wisconsin on November 13th, 1930.Her parents were Michael and Anna Ambrose.Mary Ann had 2 brothers, Mike and Frank.She graduated from Williams Bay High School and continued on to the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On September 15, 1951 Mary Ann was married to Lawrence Hobbs.Larry preceded her in death on August 22, 2002 after 50 years of marriage.
Mary Ann was a loving mother, talented artist, seamstress and homemaker.She returned to the workforce and joined the team that would become The Supply Corporation.She enjoyed her work and her fellow employees who became lifelong friends.
Mary Ann enjoyed skiing in her early years and loved to be outdoors.She and Larry also shared an interest in Golfing.
Mary Ann’s home has been Vintage on the Ponds of Delavan for several years where she had many treasured friends.
Mary Ann is survived by her three children: Cathy (Jim) Meinen, Carol (Ken) Redell, and Larry (Kathie) Hobbs III.Three grandsons; Jim Peterson, Eric (Jenny) Hobbs, Corey Meinen, a granddaughter, Ashley Hobbs, and a most treasured great-granddaughter, Eloise Hobbs all survive Mary Ann.
A celebrationof Mary Ann’s life will take place at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on Saturday January 25that 10:00am.Visitation will be at the church from 9:00am till the time of service on January 25th.Private family burial will be held later.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held in Mary Ann’s honor following the service at the Ridge Hotel, from 1:00pm till 3:00pm on January 25th, 2020.All family and friends are invited to share in her memory.
For anyone who is unable to attend the morning service, Please come to the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation be made in Mary Ann’s name to St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 146 Main Street, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, 53147.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
