Feb. 26, 1938—May 26, 2022
WILLIAMS BAY—Mary Emma Boudart was born February 26, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Floyd and Helen (Lorenzen) Kohls. She passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Williams Bay Care Center.
Mary always surrounded herself with flowers of all kinds, both indoors and out. She loved watching movies and had a passion for musicals, especially those of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Christmas Eve and the Fourth of July were two holidays Mary enjoyed hosting every year. In her later years, she also loved spending winters in Florida, where she joined friends for golf and time at the pool. Mary always took great pride in her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Robert C. Boudart; her sons: Robert (Barbara) Boudart, Michael (Jennifer) Boudart, and Tim (Terese) Boudart; grandchildren: Tyler, Elise, Zoe, Piper, Matthew (Sydney), David, and Katharine; and brother Larry Kohls.
She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy and brother James.
Service and interment were private.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.