Visitation will take place at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Thursday, July 23, from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. The family asks that masks are to be worn when in the building. You are welcome to come inside to offer your support and condolences, but please be mindful of time spent inside so that all mourners can express their sympathy. The Funeral Mass will be at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva) at noon. Due to restrictions at church of only 50 people in the church for the Mass with masks required. Graveside services will follow at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.