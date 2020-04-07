Mary Lou Petrie

The former Mary Lou Neuman was born February 9, 1927 to the late Frank and Adela (Ufer) Neuman in Lost Lake, WI. She grew up on a farm, surrounded by a loving family of 11 siblings. She came to Lake Geneva with her sister June to work as a waitress during World War II, where she soon met the love of her life, Landon Petrie, who was home on leave from the army. They were married on October 6, 1945, at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas, where he was stationed. They established their home in Lake Geneva, where she became a loving mother to their six children. In retirement, Mary and Landon split their time between homes in Lake Geneva and El Segundo, California.

Early in her married life, Mary was an accomplished sales person, selling jewelry and, later, china, at popular home parties. She became a self- taught teacher, first teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Bible clubs in her home for the friends of her grade school-aged children. Those clubs were soon overflowing, as her captivating Bible stories and loving reception of those children led to other opportunities, including regularly taking carloads of children to Calvary Community Church’s Awana program, where she also presented Bible stories. As her children grew, she became involved with Youth for Christ. Eventually, she led multiple evangelical adult women’s Bible studies for over forty years, one group leading to another, making life-long friends along the way, She was an active participant at the Lake Geneva Bible Chapel and, later, at Calvary Community Church. She also was a leader in the local Christian Women’s Club for many years, and a highly successful member of a women’s stock club. Perhaps the greatest tribute to her gift of teaching is that five of her six children became public school teachers, while the sixth took over the family truck business.