July 23, 1934 — May 10, 2019
Marylou Draper (DeVite), 84 a resident of Lake Geneva, WI and Woodstock,IL, formerly of Edinburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:27 pm in Aurora Hospital, Two Rivers, WI. Marylou was born on July 23, 1934 in Youngstown, OH. Marylou was a remarkable woman who was a lifelong learner. Her career started as an administrative assistant who then became the lead accountant for a Fire Training School and a Horseman’s Benevolent Society. She learned typesetting, graphic arts, and marketing. Her life was full of talents and accomplishments. She traveled extensively, both Nationally and Internationally. She loved knitting, baking, cooking, sewing, reading; and most of all, her children. Marylou is proceeded in death by her beloved fiancés, James Pelzer, her mother Jennie (Ambrosia) DeVite , father Joseph DeVite, brothers Edward (Cookie) DeVite, and Junior (Anthony) (Arlene) DeVite, and her most beloved son, John L. Draper II.She is survived by her three daughters, Ann (Toni Jean) Esarco, Jacquelyn Lee (Draper) Wisowaty, and Jodi Lynn (Brian) (Draper) Burda; four grandchildren Bryan (Antigone) Esarco, Damen LeRoy, Andrew Burda, Genevieve Burda. Three great-grandchildren Glorianna Esarco, Gabriella Esarco, and Virginia Esarco. And beloved step-great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.She will be missed for all the big and little things she taught us along the way. Celebration of life to be announced later.