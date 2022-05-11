June 14, 1957—April 22, 2022

VERO BEACH, FL—Matthew Keane Hurley of Vero Beach, FL and Lake Geneva, WI passed peacefully in Florida April 22, 2022.

Matt was born in Oak Park, IL, June 14, 1957. He lived in Elgin for many years and over time landed in Chicago, IL, Bolingbrook, IL, Fort Pierce, FL, St. Augustine, FL, Vero Beach, FL, and his favorite location Lake Geneva WI.

He worked in Publishing as International Sales Director for Publishers Weekly for most of his career. Matt was gregarious to say the least. His smile, generosity, compassion, and kindness made this world a much better place for those that knew him. He was always ready for a good joke and always brought smiles to everyone who knew him.

Matt leaves behind his partner of almost 40 years, Keith Lustig. He also leaves behind nine siblings: Brian (Lynn Mitchell) Hurley, Kevin (Mary Lynne) Hurley, Peggy (Charley) Rich, Maureen (Steve Christian) Corcoran, Megan Guzman, Chris (Arnold Riddle) Hurley. Molly (Mark) Nepil, Tim (Kathleen) Hurley, and Keri (Dave) Personette. He also leaves behind Mom, Suz Hurley and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and countless other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Ann (Keane) Hurley and Leonard C. Hurley as well as his sister-in-law, Mary Mahoney.

A private family service was held.

A celebration of life and a traditional Irish wake will follow on June 14, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Church in Fontana, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Benedict’s Church Choir in Fontana, WI.

For further information please contact the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.