May 3, 1944—June 19, 2022

WALWORTH—Michael A. Dreher was born May 3, 1944, in Evergreen Park, IL, to Anthony John and Dorothy Elizabeth (Hillock) Dreher. He passed away suddenly with his beloved wife by his side, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathleen (Gary) Gilkison.

Michael (Mike) is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Joyce Ellen (Budzinski), whom he married on September 17, 1966, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Evergreen Park; his children: Jennifer (Bill) McWilliams, Mike (Nancy) Dreher, Dan Dreher, and Marla (Ray) Currie; his grandchildren: Claire, Andrew, Joe, Sarah (Bradley), Dan (Kelsey), James, John, Matthew, Colin, Jocelyn, Will, and Dane; his sister, Donna (Fran) Marrocco; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1966, and was a member of the NIU Golf Team. He began his teaching career in McHenry, IL, where he taught science at both McHenry Junior High and Parkland Middle School, retiring after 30 years. Mike was passionate about science and will be remembered for his engaging teaching style. In addition to teaching, he coached various youth sports teams in Woodstock and McHenry. Mike was appreciated and loved by his former students and staff; He served as a mentor to many.

Mike had many hobbies and interests that he enjoyed with his family and friends. He taught his children and grandchildren the love of fishing and golf. Mike also held a profound admiration and respect for nature that he shared with his children and grandchildren as well. Mike’s hobbies included meteorology, reading, geography, sports, and yard work. Most of all, his crowning achievement was his family. Mike loved his family dearly and cherished the time he spent with them. He was a patriot and a man of faith.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI. Friends and family can start arriving at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oscar Mike Foundation for the benefit of Disabled Veterans.

