1939—2020

Michael Dantuma, 80, a longtime resident of Linn Township, died Thursday February 13, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI. He was born in Irnsum, Holland on April 9, 1939 the son of the late Sam and Rose (Dejong) Dantuma. On May 20, 1972 in Lake Geneva, WI he was united in marriage to the former Linda Faivre. He had been a lifelong dairy farmer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

following his retirement, he continued to love and care for animals. Michael was very talented with his hands; he built many clocks and boat models which he gave as gifts to family and friends. He also enjoyed boating on Geneva Lake.

Michael is survived by: Linda, his wife of 47 years, his son Adam (Lindsey) Dantuma of Rockton, IL, 2 grandsons Gavin and Colton, and a brother

William Dantuma of Linn Township, WI. He was preceded in death by: his parents, a brother Klass Dantuma, a nephew Steve Dantuma, 3 sisters-in-laws; Luella Dantuma, Susan Dantuma and Gloria Faivre.

Services for Michael will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Linn Presbyterian Church; Pastor Terry Hennessey will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 6: p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva and after 10:00 a.m. Monday in church. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Michael’s name to: the Linn Presbyterian Church or a charity of choice. To sign the on-line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.