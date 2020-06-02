Michael E. "Jake" Jackson

Mike was born to the late Melvin and Edith (Gisinger) Jackson on August 10, 1958 in Decatur, Illinois. Mike married Susan M. Todd in 1982 in Bloomington, IL. Mike is survived by his loving wife Susan and his son Andrew Jackson, his brother Matthew (Debra) Jackson, his sister-in-law Shirley (Jim) Frye and his mother-in-law Doris Todd. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mike was a Senior VP with Town Bank. He was involved in numerous community organizations. Mike loved his cat, cars, golfing, Mecum Auctions, and the 11 time World Series Champions the St. Louis Cardinals. Visitation will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI) from 12-3 p.m. with a funeral service at 3pm with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Due to recent health concerns we are still observing social distancing. Please take note that we are allowing 50 people into the funeral home at a time to give condolences. Thank you for your cooperation.