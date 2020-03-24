1928—2020

Michael J. Stang, Jr. passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva, WI. Michael was born on October 15, 1928 in Sterling CO son of the late Michael and Margaret Stang.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

His family moved to Chicago when he was 7 and he began to attend St. Alphonsus Catholic Grade School. Then on to Lakeview high school and Lane Tech. In 1946 he joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1946-1947 assigned to HQ, HQ-7th Inf. Division Artillery Co. driving a Jeep for Officers; including General Wickes.

He later moved to Wisconsin in 1948 where his parents bought a small farm near Big Foot. Mike loved it and was an avid hunter, archer and fisherman. He married Marlene Palmer Marshall in Harvard, IL where they had lived and had 3 beautiful children: Stephen, Debra and Mark.

He worked for Jerry Powers cleaners in Harvard for 14 years then bought a home in Country Club Estates in Fontana, WI. Mike went to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church and served as an usher for 30 years. He became a Boy Scout Master for 3 years at the Fontana Grade School. He worked at the Wisconsin Gas and Electric Co. where he then retired and lived in Lake Geneva at the Elmwood Terrace Condos.

Private Services we held at the funeral home. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.