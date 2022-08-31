Michael Lee Jacobs

Aug. 20, 1951 - Aug. 27, 2022

PARK FALLS - Michael Lee Jacobs, age 71, of Park Falls, died on Saturday August 27, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls. He was born on August 20, 1951 in Elkhorn, WI. The son of William and Ila Mae (Krietlow) Jacobs. His early life and schooling were in Lake Geneva.

After his schooling he served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Michael worked as a TIG welder for Stuart Tank Sales in Elkhorn and then Illinois Range in Bristol before retiring and moving to Park Falls in 1997.

Michael was a professional bowhunting guide in Alaska, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. In 2001 he purchased Kaiser Corner Bar and later changed the name to the Outhouse Bar.

He was a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Buck & Bear Club, Big Foot Archers, and was a certified Pope & Young Club game scorer. As a young man he enjoyed stock car racing and later in life enjoyed riding his Harley, but most of all spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two children: Shad Jacobs of Lake Geneva and Colleen (Greg) Fictum of New Holstein; two stepchildren: Casey (Andy) Schuh, Park Falls, Gretchen (Dustin) Treml, Butternut; eight grandchildren; his twin siblings: Leslie Jacobs of Alpine, WY and Louise (Pat) Ohlrich of Park Falls; his special friend and companion Laurie Wagner of Park Falls; his niece and nephews: Alex, Rebecca, and Galen; his lifelong friend Jon Stiernagle of Owatonna, MN; his pet cat "Cora"; pet deer Ellie Mae” and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Richard, and his granddaughter Blaze.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls is assisting the family. www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com