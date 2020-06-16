Michael "Moo" J. Glass

Michael J. “Moo” Glass, 56, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Sunday January 26, 2020 at Delavan Health Services after a battle with cancer. Michael was born on April 10, 1963 to proud parents Jerry and Marlyn Glass. He grew up in Lake Geneva and was a third generation of this community. He attended Northwestern Military and Naval Academy in Like Geneva graduating with the rank of Captain. He went on a long 16 year career in the United States Navy sailing the world many times over during his career. Following his naval career, he returned to Lake Geneva and went to work for Pat’s Sanitary Service. He worked for Pat’s for 17 years and loved his job.