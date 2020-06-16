Michael "Moo" J. Glass

1963—2020
Michael J. “Moo” Glass, 56, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Sunday January 26, 2020 at Delavan Health Services after a battle with cancer. Michael was born on April 10, 1963 to proud parents Jerry and Marlyn Glass. He grew up in Lake Geneva and was a third generation of this community. He attended Northwestern Military and Naval Academy in Like Geneva graduating with the rank of Captain. He went on a long 16 year career in the United States Navy sailing the world many times over during his career. Following his naval career, he returned to Lake Geneva and went to work for Pat’s Sanitary Service. He worked for Pat’s for 17 years and loved his job.
Michael is survived by: his sister Cindy (Ted) Chase and his brother Jeff, 5 nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Michael will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Private graveside services will follow.Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Glass family with arrangements.To sign the on-line guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
