Michael Patrick Dineen

With hope in the resurrection, we commend to the Lord Reverend Michael Patrick Dineen, who died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Fr. Michael was born on a dairy farm in Mequon, WI and in his youth took a great interest in dairy farming and received many awards in his ten years as a 4-H member and Jr. Leader. He went to Messmer High School and from there enrolled at St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary.

Fr. Michael was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend Roman Atkielski, Auxiliary Bishop, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, on May 28, 1949, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. He was appointed to his first assignment on August 9, 1949 to serve as an assistant at St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan. He later served as an Associate Pastor at Holy Rosary, St. Agnes and St. Matthias in Milwaukee, St. John Vianney, Brookfield, and St. Patrick's, Elkhorn.

In 1954 He was asked by Archbishop Meyer to assume the role of Executive Secretary of the National Catholic Rural Life Conference. He served in that position for ten years and then became the Publisher and Editor of Country Beautiful Magazine and Books, the publishing arm of The National Catholic Rural Life Conference. The mission of Country Beautiful was to preserve the family farm and the small rural communities that served the farmers and their families.